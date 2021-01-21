From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The family of Aiguwuruo Osemwengie, yesterday, through their counsel, Idahosa Moses, has dragged Chief Superintendent of Police, Carol Afegbai (rtd) before the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses for ordering the shooting and killing of their son, Omosigho Sunny Osemwengie in June 16, 2013.

The counsel, in a petition titled “An appeal for justice and compensation over the extra judicial killing of one Mr. Omosigho Sunny Osemwengie by CSP Carol Afegbai (former DPO) Ogida Police division and her orderly, Mr. Amadin Idahosa”, said the deceased was shot and killed at a drinking spot over an argument that ensued between the owner of the restaurant known as “Madam Perfect” and the deceased at No 16 Ogiemudia Street, off Igbinaduwa Street, off Ogida/Siluko road Benin City.

He said the deceased alleged that he found some black particles inside the drink that he bought from the operator of the restaurant and therefore he and others of his friends who were together at the restaurant insisted that they would not pay for the drinks.

Idahosa said they even suggested the place should be shutdown until the operator gets certification from the Edo State Consumer’s Protection Committee that was in operation in Benin City at that time led by one Dr. Mayor Onyuike

Idahosa said, angered by the suggestion to shutdown her restaurant, she quickly put a telephone call across to CSP Carol Afegbai, inviting her to the restaurant and that upon her arrival in company of her Orderly, Mr. Amadin Idahosa, she allegedly ordered the shooting of Mr. Omosigho Sunny Osemwengie, and that they watched until he bled to death.

The counsel begged the panel to invite the said Carol Afegbai and make her pay for her atrocities noting that she has a perchant for killing innocent citizens.

The counsel also alleged that the sudden death of Omosigho resulted in the death of his father who could no longer survive the trauma of loosing his eldest son.

He however, asked for the compensation of N70 million to assuage the pains of the deceased family.

Addressing Journalists on whether the said Carol would honour the panel’s invitation, chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (Rtd), said the panel is relying on the media to serve her as her last house address is unknown.

“The problem we have now, we don’t have last place of her house address and we can’t be able to reach her. So, we have to resort to the media which is a substituted service to inform her.

“So, we appeal to the media to make a very cogent and bold announcement to Carol Afegbai and that wherever she is, that there is an accusation of murder, extra judicial killing.

“So, we appeal, please, use your media to reach out to her. So, we will take it as good and proper service on her. If she appears, okay and if she doesn’t, we will still take it either she has lost interest and all the same, we still have to look at the evidence and make the proper recommendation”, she said

Recall that the panel had earlier ordered the arrest of the said Carol Afegbai for failing to appear before it.

The said Carol later went to the court to restrain the panel for going on with its probe on her.