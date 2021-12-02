The robust culture and tradition of Umuocham autonomous community in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State will be in full display tomorrow during the coronation ceremony of Eze Chidi Obisike Nkoro, Ocham 11 of Umuocham.

One of the highpoints of the ceremony will be the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some deserving persons. Among those to wear glittering diadems on their worthy heads is a renowned community leader and businessman, Chief Francis Eneh, popularly known as Iron T. He will be honoured with the title of Enyioha 1 (friend of all).

The event will be chaired by Prince Enyinnaya Ubani (Opara Ezumezu), former Commissioner for Works, Housing & Transport, Abia State while Governor Okezie Ikpeau will be the special guest of honour. Venue is Abayi Umuocham Community Primary School, Osisioma Ngwa at 10am.

A palace source said Chief Eneh is being honoured because for a long time he has been a “hero, a mentor, a developer of men and women. He is an extraordinary leader and also a wonderful personality. He is a philanthropist extraordinaire.

“Eneh is a man of many worthy causes. He has such a great sense of humour and creating giant-size footprint for others to follow. Indeed, he is a friend of all.”

