The second batch of the Federal Government Delegation to the Africa Cup of Nations has concluded arrangements to be part of the semi-final match of the Super Eagles in the clash against Algeria’s Desert Warriors on Sunday, July 14 2019.

Nigeria defeated South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 2-1 to advance while Algeria edged Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire 4-2 through penalties after a 1-1 draw at regulation time.

The next group of five delegates representing the Federal Government will be led by the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Lawan Ahmed.

The list comprises the Secretrary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, the Nigeria Olympic Committee President, Engr Abu Gumel and the Permanent Secretary Mr Olusade Adesola.

Earlier, the first batch led by the Rt Hon. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila which also had the Gov of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, Super Eagles sponsor Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo and Arc. Gambo, Director Facilities, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports watched the Super Eagles defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in the knockout stage last Saturday.

The Delegation approved by the President was split into two to ensure maximum support to the Super Eagles during the Nations Cup.