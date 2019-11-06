Toks David, Lagos

Barely 24 hours after a fire incident that gutted a building at 43 Martins Street in Lagos Island, another fire has been reported in the same area, this time at 45 Martins Street.

The fire occurred at around 6:30 am, according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Nosa Okunbor, who spoke to Daily Sun.

The building is next to the six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday. Okunbor explained that the LASG FIRE has assessed the fire but cannot risk going up the building due to safety concerns. Union Bank Fire Service was reportedly approached by the LASEMA Lagos Central Zone (Sharks Response Squad) to assist with their Skylift fire truck to facilitate operation.

LASEMA, meanwhile, has deployed an emergency escalator and a low bed equipment to combat the fire, Okunbor told Daily Sun.

The latest fire occured during the course of LASEMA conducting material testing on surrounding buildings at the site of Tuesday’s incident. This was complicated by the buildings being co-joined and access difficulties, the spokesman tells Daily Sun.

According to a source, Tuesday’s fire had escalated and spread due to an abundance of combustible materials and fuel stored for generator sets inside the building.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the scene of the Wednesday inferno, thanking the people for their support, and asking property and store owners to give way to responders to do their work.

“Plans for the regeneration of Lagos Island are already perfected and that implementation will commence next year,” he said.

“Families that own properties on the island must be prepared to support government’s efforts on regeneration.”

The Governor advised that people stop storing fossil fuels in buildings.

He assured that government was working with the two electricity distribution companies in Lagos to further enhance supply of regular electricity power to the Island.