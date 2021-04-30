From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, five persons have been feared killed after herdsmen again, attacked some villages in Gwer West Local Government area of Benue State early hours of Friday.

However, some of the armed herdsmen were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds after troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) trailed them to the Benue Nasarawa border and engaged them in a gun duel.

It was gathered from locals that the armed herdsmen had first invaded Ahume Village along Makurdi/Naka Road but were dislodged by the troops who then stationed at the village to ward off possible attack by the invaders.

A local who simply gave his name as Aver said while the troops were patrolling Ahume community, the herdsmen went further to Tse-Nyarei Village and started shooting in all direction killing five people and injuring others including a pregnant woman.

Our Correspondent gathered that the five dead bodies have so far been recovered by security agencies, while three others including a pregnant woman were rescued alive with severe gunshot injuries even as many were said to still be missing.

He said the dead bodies have been evacuated while the wounded were also taken to hospital for treatment.

“Last night there was a distress call that herdsmen attacked Ahume village along Makurdi-Naka road. As troops stationed in Kula village were alerted, the bandits ran to another village Tse Nyarei where they killed three people.

“Many others were injured. The soldiers followed and met the bandits at the river bank on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States where they exchanged fire with them. They however crossed the river and escaped in to Nassarawa State.”

Aver said there was a fierce battle as the troops who trailed the attackers towards the Benue Nasarawa border exchanged fire with them killing some of their cattle adding that some of the Herdsmen may have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“It is our belief that some of the Herdsmen escaped into Nasarawa State with gunshot wounds because of the fierceness of the gunshots sounds.”

It would be recalled that only last Tuesday, suspected Herdsmen invaded the Abagana IDP camp on the outskirts of Makurdi killing seven people and injuring nine others.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report.

