Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two days after fuel tanker wreaked havoc in Upper Iweka and Ochanja market Onitsha another fuel tanker fell and razed buildings and over 30 vehicles in Omaha area of Onitsha.

It was gathered that tanker lost control at early hours today, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by Chukwudi bus stop Onitsha, fell and exploded.

When the tanker exploded and spilled its content with fire on gutter as it flowed to residential houses and mechanic workshops.

Although, no life was lost but many houses and vehicles were burnt.

The prompt intervention of fire fighting officials saved the situation who came and put out the fire and stopped the fire from spreading.