By Job Osazuwa

Queen Ugochi Linda Agua-Onyekwelu last weekend bagged a doctorate degree in Agronomy and Entrepreneurial Development from the European-American University, Panama City, Panama.

The honoris causa degree was conferred with all the rights and privileges on the renowned entreprenureship speaker in Lagos.

According to the university, “the Senate and award committee of European American University, having been satisfied with the impressive track records, achievements and contribution of Her Royal Highness, Queen Ugochi Linda Agua-Onyekwelu, to the society, hereby confers on her the Award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Hons) in Agronomy and Entrepreneurial Development, Honoris causa, with all its rights and privileges of the university.”

Agua-Onyekwelu, an astute businesswoman, politician, environmental resources expert, livestock farmer and waste management consultant and philanthropist, was honoured alongside other men and women of timber and calibre for their remarkable and indelible contributions to the social and economic development of society.

Among the awardees was Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu (retd), who bagged a degree in National Security and Public Administration.

In a chat, Queen Agua-Onyekwelu said the award was a challenge for her to do more. According to her, she cannot afford to rest on her oars because society expects more from her.

She said: “I feel honoured and elated on the honorary award and recognition. It is a great privilege and well deserved, I must admit. I have paid my dues in the development of humanity and contribution to nation-building within my capacity and capability. I have fought the good fight and still thriving.

“This award comes with a challenging task to do more. It comes with more responsibilities. Like it is said, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ By the help of God, I will do all I can within my ability to continue making positive impact and contributions to the society. It also shows that people are watching my way of life and taking note.

“I am a PhD student in Fisheries. This would be an added advantage to my academic career and entrepreneurship. I want to specially thank God for the grace so far and I thank the European-American University for the recognition and I appreciate my family and well wishers for their support and best wishes.”

Prof. Olusegun Olugbenga Aro, a representative of the institution, said Agua-Onyekwelu was a woman in whom they were well pleased.

He said: “I am a management consultant to the institution and we found her eligible to be conferred with the doctorate award. The award is strictly meant for people who have contributed to the growth of the institution and to the development of the society in areas such as agriculture, environmental management, politics, economy and social culture of the society.

“It was a well-deserved award to Agua-Onyekwelu. She earned it and I must say that her contributions to humanity and rural development is highly commendable and one to reckon with. I can describe her as a humble, cheerful, intelligent, hardworking and passionate woman.”

The event attracted top government officials, traditional rulers, the academia, family and friends, who came from far and wide to felicitate the awardees.