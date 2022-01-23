From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Residents of Zaria in Kaduna State have been thrown into mourning following the murder of an 8-year-old Asma’u Shuaibu who was kidnapped and later killed by her abductors a few days ago.

This incident followed the Kano State incident involving little Hanifa Abubakar who was kidnapped and later poisoned to death by her teacher in Kano.

Asmau who was said to have spent 42 days in the custody of her abductors was allegedly kidnapped by one of her neighbours early in December 2021.

Alhaji Shuaibu Wa’alamu, narrating to newsmen in Zaria at the weekend how his daughter was abducted, said: “My daughter was abducted on the 9th of December, and when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police.

«After some days, the abductors began to call my number demanding N15m. But we negotiated and I first gave them N2m.

“They collected the money in Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded another N1, 045m as the only condition to release my daughter.

«I did not argue, I gave the money to them.

«However, after paying the ransom as demanded on the 19th of January, they called me to tell me they killed her and switched off the phone.

‹You see, from the initial stage, I was following her abductors and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her.

“I know those who abducted her and killed her. They are around us. I have strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact, the suspects have been arrested,” he said.

However, as at the time of filing the report, the police have not confirmed the incident.