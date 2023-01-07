An Enugu-based law graduate, Gerald Chukwunonso Okoro, on Friday, January 6, joined the growing list of Glo subscribers who are becoming house owners in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion.

Okoro, who emerged from a draw held earlier on Thursday, January 5, at Gloworld, Polo Park, Enugu, received the keys to a three-bedroom house from Glo officials and Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama.

The overjoyed house winner raced to Gloworld immediately he was called and informed that he had won a house in the Glo promo. He said that he had just paid for a rented apartment and was worried about how to mobilise funds to furnish the place. Besides, his sister had been on admission in the hospital and he had been there with her for days until the fateful call came from Globacom.

“For about a month now, we’ve been going through a lot attending to her in the hospital. It is Globacom that has brought such good news to brighten the horizon. This is the first joyous thing giving us hope this year. Every member of the family is delighted”, he stated. Okoro said God had used Globacom to lighten his burden. “I am still in shock. My head is spinning. It is like a mirage. I opted to take part in the promo, but with what I have been going through caring for my sister in the hospital, the last thing on my mind was such a call from Globacom”, the lawyer disclosed.

Speaking at the presentation, Chief Obi Kama, who was the special guest, commended Globacom for changing the lives of its customers through such a unique subscriber-reward programme. “Globacom has done well having the interest of its subscribers at heart and delivering great prizes to them just for using their lines”, he observed.

Similarly, the Coordinator of the Enugu Zonal Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Oliver Maduka, said the NLRC had been keenly following the promo and was impressed with Globacom for staying true to its promise to subscribers.

“What Glo is doing is second to none. Glo has been doing its promos the right way. I am so excited for the winner because he emerged from a very transparent process. It is a level playing field and anyone can win”, Maduka said. Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mike Ehumadu, said the company was also offering other amazing prizes in the promotion such as power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

“To participate in this promo, voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2, 500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and data subscription (s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period for the house,” Ehumadu added.