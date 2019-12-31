WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Barely three weeks after over 600 staff of the Ekiti State University, (EKSU), were sacked, another set of hundreds were on Monday sent packing from the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti.

The notice of the sack of the workers was contained in a press release signed EKSUTH’s Head, Corporate Affairs department, Mrs Rolake Adewumi , and made available to newsmen on Monday evening. The release reads in part: “Following the visitation panel’s report on Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, consequent upon which the Human Resources &Forensic Audits were carried out, some recommendations of the HRA have been implemented

” As a result , it has become necessary to disengage some workers who did not show up for the Human Resources Verification excercise and who could not be sighted till date, and so were regarded as “Ghost Workers”

” Others include, those on leave of absence with/without pay who had exhausted the approved period of leave and refused to resume.

” Another category were those who were found with one misconduct or the other as well as those employed after the State Government placed embargo on employment.

” In addition, based on the recommendations, some critical areas of needs were filled with qualified appointees. Many members who were wrongly placed have been regularized and placed on appropriate salary levels.

” Therefore, the Management has urged any of the disengaged officers who are not satisfied with this development to channel their complaints to the Board of Management of the Hospital, through the office of the Director of Administration,” it said.