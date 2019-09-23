Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A 39-year -old lady, Mercy , has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly stealing a two-months -old baby in Ado-Ekiti.

The suspect , who hailed from Edo state, was arrested on Saturday at her residence located at Odo-Aremu area, along old governor’s office in the state capital.

The baby was stolen from his mother, Mrs Funmilayo Sunday on Friday around 1pm at the State Secretariat.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect deceived the baby’s mother, to follow her to the State Secretariat under the pretence of helping her to collect some relief materials being offered by government to flood victims.

The suspect, on getting there, sent the baby’s mother to help her buy recharge card and the woman left for the errand and the suspect ussed the opportunity to run away with the baby.

The Ekiti State police public relations officer,Caleb Ikechukwu, said ,the suspect has been arrested and that investigation was on going to unravel the proper situation.

He said: “It is confirmed that the woman who stole baby has been arrested. Mercy, a 39-yr-old lady is from Edo State.”