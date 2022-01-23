From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely few hours after fire gutted a storey building housing shops in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Saturday afternoon, fire again razed homes and shops in Umuahia, the state capital.

The Umuahia fire incident which was said to have started around 11pm on Saturday night gutted some residential buildings and shops along old Timber Market Road, World Bank Housing estate Umuahia,, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

It was gathered that the fire incident reportedly occurred after the EEDC restored power to the area.

The caretaker of the affected buildings, James Chinkwe Awom who spoke to journalists gave the number of affected shops as four, including his two-bedroom apartment which was also razed by the inferno.