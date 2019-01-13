Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Another People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant Alhaji Baba Aliyu Santali, has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

Making the public declaration, Alhaji Baba Santali said his decision was informed by the developmental strides being recorded by the APC government across the country.

Santali, who was Commissioner for Works and Transport‎ for eight years under former Governor Sule Lamido, explained that he joined the APC deliberately at the tail end of its first tenure to avoid the likely suspicion by some that he joined the party for the purpose of seeking appointment.

According to him, “if I had wanted to join the train of those trooping into the APC for the sake of relevance, I would have done so long time ago. But I’m here to team-up with governor of the state to support the cause he had started.”

Santali said he had been an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari since the formation of ‘The Buhari Organisation (TBO)‎.’

Santali decamped alongside the exco and wards chairmen of the PDP from home of the current PDP Deputy National Chairman, North, Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure.

