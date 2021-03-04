From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Another member house of representatives representing Gwaram federal constituency in Jigawa state, Honourable Yuguda Hassan Kila has been declared dead.

Honourable Hassan Kila died at the age of 70 at the Abuja National hospital as a result of a protractive illness.

Announcing the lawmakers death, the special assistant to the Jigawa state governor on Media, Mr. Auwalu Danladi Sankara said, “We regret to announce the death of Honorable Hassan Kila Yuguda the member representing Gwaram federal constituency in Jigawa state”.

Late Yuguda Kila was born in 1951 and hails from Kila in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state and was elected as member house of representatives in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

The Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar sends his condolences to his family, the people of Gwaram constituency, and the entire people of the state.

The death of the member is the second time a house of representatives member is reported dead after that of Alhaji Fagen Gawo from Babura and Garki Federal constituency.