The Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst’, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (Rtd.) has declared over the weekend in Ibadan that the second in command to the late Abiola Ebila, the leader of the notorious One Million boys in Ibadan has been arrested and currently facing trial.

Ebila was recently killed by the men of Operation Burst at Ibadan when he was reported to be involved in a kidnap ring and security personnel rounded him up at his hideout.

The second in command, popularly known as ‘Eji’ has assumed leadership of the gang before being arrested for sundry criminal offenses and handed over to the Police for trial.

Col. Ajibola said the security outfit has rid Ibadan of the menace of the notorious gang as the rest of them have run out of the State to seek cover in other States.

“Operation Burst” has been able to reduce criminality in Oyo State, people now go about doing their businesses without fear, we have effected a lot of arrests in relation to cultism, yahoo boys and other criminals and handed them over to the right security agency concerned, the high profile among the criminal cases was Abiola Ebila.

“Ebila, the leader of one million boys was involved in kidnapping and we got him through one of the personalities he kidnapped while he was asking for ransom, the elimination of Ebila has sent other gang leaders out of Oyo State and we are still trailing those who are their minions.”