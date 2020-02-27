Christopher Oji

A man has been rescued following a suicide mission; he jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos, but was rescued.

The man whose identity is not known, alighted from a call cab and jumped into the lagoon.

This was barely 10 days after another young man alighted from a commercial car and jumped into the lagoon from the same 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The man was said to have committed the act at around midnight. But, fortunately, he landed on floating logs of wood beneath the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

According to the cab driver (names withheld) he was contracted by at Igando. He insisted that the driver must pass through the 3rd Mainland Bridge, but on getting to the bridge, the young man asked him whether they were on the facility and he answered in the affirmative.

He said:”To my surprise, he told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At that point, he was forcing me to pull up but I did not want to wait because of how people have been jumping into the lagoon.

“To avoid being accused taking him to kill himself, I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad policemen (RRS) were inward Lagos.

I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip. Before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car, he had jumped into the lagoon.”

Another witness said as soon as the cab driver approached the police to inform them of what his passenger was telling him, the passenger alighted from the Volkswagen Jetta car and jumped into the lagoon but he landed on floating logs of wood.

“But before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him racing to the railings of the bridge started shouting at the top of his voice persuading him not to jump.”

He was thereafter rescued and taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from where he was referred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he is being treated.

It was gathered that the incident was later reported at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba, for further investigation.