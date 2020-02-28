Christopher Oji

A man has been rescued from a suicide mission after he jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on the Third mainland Bridge .

The man whose identity is not known alighted from a call cab and jumped into the Lagoon. This was barely 10 days after another young man alighted from an UBER car and jumped into the Lagoon on the same third mainland Bridge.

Policemen and passersby were shocked yesterday when the man jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge . But, fortunately, the man landed on floating logs of wood beneath the bridge.

According to the driver ( nameswitheld), he was contracted by the suicide diver from Igando area who instructed and insisted that he must pass through the Third Mainland Bridge .

The driver said that on getting to the bridge, the young man asked him whether they have arrived the Third Mainland Bridge and he answered in affirmative.

He said,” I became suspicious when he said he wanted to ease himself . He kept threatening that he would do otherwise if I did not stop . When I stopped and as he kept insisting that I should wait for him to ease himself. I became more curious. I did not want to wait for him because of how people used to jumped into the Lagoon.

“ To avoid being accused taking him to kill himself I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad (RRS) policemen were standing inward Lagos.

I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip. I left him in the car and ran to the police ,but before I could approach the police officers he has jumped into the Lagoon .”

Another witness said as soon as the cab driver approached the police to inform them of what his passenger was telling him, the passenger got down from the Volkswagen Jetta car and jumped into the Lagoon , but he landed on floating logs of wood.

But before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approaching the railings of the bridge started shouting on top of his voice ,persuading the man not to jump,but the man who was desperate to end his life had jumped.

He was thereafter rescued and he was taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from where he was referred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he is being treated .

A police officer said the incident was later reported at Adekunle police Station, Yaba, for further investigation to know why he wanted to kill himself