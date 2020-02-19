Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has for the second time in 10 months of rescued another Nigerian, Malam Ibrahim Ibrahim, an indigene of Zamafara State, from being executed by Saudi Arabia authorities over drug related matters.

Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made this disclosure Tuesday, when she met stakeholders on Migration and Diaspora affairs in Abuja.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations of NIgeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying that, Ibrahim, was an innocent Nigerian that fell victim of a drug planting/trafficking syndicate when he travelled to Saudi Arabia in March 2017 for lesser hajj.

She explained that getting to the Jeddah airport, the victim who is also a cleric was held, charged, tried in Saudi Arabia and found guilty despite being innocent before a case of retrial was granted.

She disclosed that the re-trial which was facilitated by the multi- government collaboration of NIDCOM, Attorney-General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zamfara state government.