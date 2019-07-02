Moshood Adebayo and Tessy Igomu

In a bid to boost the level of security in Lagos, Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai disclosed yesterday that residents should expect another round of Operation Crocodile Smile.

Buratai disclosed the plan when he led other officers of the Nigerian Army to visit Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He assured that the army would continuously support the state government in its plans to improve the standard of living of residents but another round of Operation Crocodile Smile is to ensure that Lagos enjoy better security.

“I understand the importance of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to the state. And, one of our facilities, Ojo Cantonment, is along that corridor.

“We will ensure that none of our facilities affect the completion of that project,” he reassured the goveror.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to support the military towards improving security, and added that effective security is a collective task.

The governor said Nigeria will attract more foreign direct investment in a safe environment and also, pledged the continuous support of his administration for operations of army formations in the state.

Boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 8

Hours after recovering three dead bodies from the Lagos lagoon, local fishermen in Ijede have recovered six additional bodies, bringing the death toll to eight.

The commercial boat in which they were travelling from Badore, in Ajah, to Egbin jetty, in Ijede, Ikorodu, upturned few minutes after it left the jetty; due to overloading and heavy currents on Saturday night.

Three people were immediately rescued with varying degrees of injuries, while corpses of three recovered earlier were released to their families.

It was learnt that the jetty from which the boat took off was operated illegally and under the cover of darkness.

The passengers, it was discovered, were not wearing live jackets.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the death toll said search-and-rescue operation would continue till all the bodies are recovered.

He said the bodies were recovered through joint efforts of emergency responders and noted that officials of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Marine Police, local divers, community leaders as well as local fishermen have been informed to avail LASEMA of any information through the emergency toll free line – 112/767- to enhance total recovery exercise.

He also urged people with any case of a missing person to report to the Marine Police or any nearest police station around the scene of the incident.

Regardless, General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, attributed the cause of the boat tragedy to poor visibility on the part of the captain.

A 20-capacity unmarked passengers boat with 60”Hp engine capsized after it was hit by several waves, enroute Egbin jetty.

He also identified non wearing of life jackets by passengers of the boat to the casulty figure which he put at six.

Emmanuel also assured that state government in conjunction with the Marine Police will conduct thorough investigation into the incident.

The LASWA boss, who also berated the operator’s attitude added that would also be held accountable for the loss of lives in the boat.

“Six dead bodies have been recovered while 11 are still missing from a 20-capacity passengers boat mishap wich occurred mid-sea at about 11:00pm on Saturday, June 29, with only three survivors yet.”

He, however, expressed concern that boat operators were in the habit of flouting the agency’s order, by the agency to desist from operating at night as it is against the law and all stakeholders are expected to adhere to same.

The LASWA boss, who condemned night travel due to its inherent dangers, also urged passengers to always ensure that they wear life jackets before embarking on any trip on the waterways.

This, he said, is necessary to prevent loss of lives.