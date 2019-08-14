Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Barely two weeks after a pastor in charge of the Living Faith Church, Angwan Romi in Kaduna State, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and ransom was paid to free his abducted wife, another pastor in charge of Nagarta Baptist Church, Angwan Makiri, near Udawa, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped.

The armed kidnappers, numbering about 20, reportedly stormed the village around 1.30 am yesterday, forced their way into the pastor’s house and whisked him and his son away.

However, his son, Emmanuel Elisha was later released, under the condition that he would go and raise an unspecified amount of money as ransom for his father’s release within five days or risk losing him.

But, the kidnappers later called the victim’s family and demanded for N20million ransom.

According to Emmanuel, “About 20 men, all of them armed, came to the village and started hitting and banging at our doors but nobody opened.

“They then forced their way into our house and vandalised our property. They carted away some valuables, including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box.

“They later picked me alongside my father, but after we have moved some kilometres in the bush, I was released, while they went away with my father.

“One of them was dressed in a military camouflage. As they were releasing me, they threatened that if we didn’t bring money in five days, they I’ll kill my father, even when they didn’t mention the specific amount of money for the ransom.

“They later called us and asked us to raise N20million so they could release him. We don’t have that kind of money. But, we are still negotiating with them.”