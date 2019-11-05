Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka



Barely four days after Anambra ordered the restriction on the movement of articulated vehicles, the state yesterday recorded another incident of a petrol tanker crash.

It occurred at Abba junction in Njikoka Local Government Area along the Enugu/Onitsha expressway, but there were no casualties.

The state had restricted articulated vehicles’ movement to 8pm to 5am following the spate of petrol tanker crashes and the attendant loss of lives and property.

The Abba junction incident, which took place about 8.30am was attributed to loss of control by the driver following a brake failure.

An eye witness said the crashed petrol tanker spilled its contents on the road, but, however, did not ignite fire as in the previous incidences.

The eye witness who gave his name as Abuchi, said officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and men of the State Fire Service led by Martin Agbili arrived on time to forestall the outbreak of fire from the tanker.

Police also cordoned off the area, restricting movement, while attempts were made to lift the tanker, the eyewitness said.

Agbili, told Daily Sun, that he arrived the scene early enough once he got hint of the accident with his men to avert calamity.

He said the FRSC were also on ground to tow the tanker out of the area.