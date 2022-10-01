An opinion poll by the We2Geda Foundation has placed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi ahead of his other rivals in the February 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Abdulkareem and Muna Obioha, organisers of the poll, said it was conducted to deepen the conversation about the country’s 2023 election and to help political analysts address critical issues such as candidate preferences and key socioeconomic dynamics at play in the elections.

They noted We2Geda randomly surveyed a total of 15,438 registered voters in 36 states and the FCT. “This was done entirely through fully randomised direct phone calls in local languages, to achieve real representation of registered voters across Nigeria.

“Respondents came from across local governments and were stratified proportionally by key demographics, e.g. rural versus urban, gender, and age. The proportion of Nigerians polled from each state was equal to the state’s contribution to the national voters’ register, as published by INEC. “Nigerians aged between 26 and 40 years of age, and those between 41 and 50, constituted the highest number of respondents, with the latter