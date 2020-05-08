Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Monsuru Lasun-Eniola, a Professor of Physical Health Education at Bayero University Kano, (BUK) is dead

Eniola, who is an indigene of Oyo State, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The death of the senior lecturer was announced by Garba Sheka, a member of the University Community, who also described the late professor as a devoted Muslim even as he while prayed for the repose of his soul. The actual cause of the Prof. Lasun-Eniola death could not be established as at press time.

Bayero University has lost a number of its serving and retired members of staff in the past few weeks.

Among the professors that died are Aliyu Umar Dikko, a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, Balarabe Maikaba, a former Dean of Faculty of Mass Communications and Isa Hashim, a retired lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano.

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner of Kano State, Mauz Magaji, who was sacked from office for making jest of the death of the former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Announcing his current status via his Facebook Page, Magaji yesterday acknowledged that he had just received his result from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that his sample returned positive to coronavirus.

He disclosed that as a result of the development, he had been moved to one of the isolation facilities in the state for medical attention.

Sounding philosophical, he explained that, “Going through the historical moments of out time.. a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in .. Whichever applies , Alhamdulilah!”

He appealed to the people of the state for their prayers for his quick recovery from the ailment.

Although Magaji, who was former Kano State Commissioner for Works, would later recant the statement credited to him upon the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, Kano State Government did not waste time relieving him of his job.