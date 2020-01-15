Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a disturbing dimension, yesterday, as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Vice Chairman (North East) Mustapha Salihu, asked Adams Oshiomhole to step down as national chairman.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat, Mustapha described Oshiomhole as an illegal chairman unworthy to preside over any meeting until he vacates his suspension by the Edo State chapter of the party.

But his grouse, Daily Sun gathered, was triggered by NWC’s approval of the nomination of Alhaji Waziri Bulama from Borno State as national secretary.

His nomination followed the endorsement of leaders from the North East zone of the APC.

However, Salihu disagreed with his colleagues from the North East who voted massively for Bulama, insisting that Yobe retain the seat.

After the meeting during which he was overruled, angry Mustapha addressed the media, alleging Oshiomhole solely imposed Bulama.

“On Monday, I held my zonal meeting and we agreed on how to go about the position of national secretary. Behold, today Adams Oshiomhole ordained someone and said is he going to be the National Secretary.

“I want to tell you know that this is an illegality because of two things: Number one, this party has set precedence- Babachir left, I replaced him from Adamawa State, Lai Mohammed left Bolaji replaced him from Kwara, Bolaji left Onilu replaced him from Kwara state….

“But this is not to say there is no room for consensus. There is serious discussion going on between Borno and Yobe for them to be able to harmonise and come up with a Secretary. We had a meeting on Monday and agreed that the two states should meet.”

He threatened that should Oshiomhole continue to preside over meetings without vacating the suspension order, he would be left with no other choice than to drag him to the Department of State Services (DSS), other security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I have seen a subsisting court order where he has been suspended from the party in Edo. They followed the procedure of suspension from his ward, local government, state and his suspension was announced and court upheld it.

“I have not seen any court that is vacating that subsisting court order. So, I am not recognising him as national chairman. He doesn’t have the right to call for any meeting.”