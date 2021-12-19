From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone D, South West Zone, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to do all within its capacity to thwart the strike planning by the Academic Staff Union of the University.(ASUU)

The Coordinator, NANS Zone D, Stephen Tegbe and Esiegbe Emmanuel, the Public Relations Officer, noted that the education sector was yet to recover from the damaged caused by the previous strike and COVID-19 pandemic, the students said it would be a disaster to close the universities at this time.

Speaking at an Inaugural World Press Conference in Osogbo on Sunday, the students expressed concern over the inability of ASSU and Federal Government to have a consensus agreement in the interest of the nation.

They observed that the issue is dragging too much and must not be allowed to lead to another nationwide industrial action.

According to NANS, considering the manner in which the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, is handling the issue without a precise pronouncement, it appeared that the Federal Government is not ready for any serious commitment to the previous agreement with ASSU.

“We will no longer stand akimbo while students are at the receiving end, either by government policies, maladministration, oppression, extortion and other unpleasant vices melted on students under our leadership, hence, the need to address this press conference as a matter of urgency.

“We are seriously concern about the looming ASUU Strike, particularly the prolonged, needless misunderstanding between the Federal Government and ASUU. Our educational system can not afford to go through another round of strike. It may spell doom for the system. We are of the strong believe that the lingering crisis between government and ASUU ought to have been put to end a long time ago.

“On this premise, we want to charge the Federal Government and ASUU to come together as a united fighting force, for the sake of Nigerian Students and the education sector.”

The students also condemned in strong term, the murder of the student of Dowen College, Lagos State, describing it as “unpleasant, dreadful and horrendous.

They urged the Police and Lagos State Ministry of Education to get to the root of the matter for the victim to get justice.