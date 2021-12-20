From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone D, South West, has called on the Federal Government to do all within its capacity to thwart the strike being planned by the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU).

Coordinator, NANS Zone D, Stephen Tegbe and Public Relations Officer, Esiegbe Emmanuel, said the education sector was yet to recover from the damage caused by the previous strike and COVID-19 pandemic. The students said it would be a disaster to close the universities, again.

Speaking at an inaugural world press conference in Osogbo, yesterday, the students expressed concern over the inability of ASUU and the Federal Government to have a consensus in the interest of the nation.

They observed that the issue is dragging too much and must not be allowed to lead to another nationwide industrial action.

According to NANS, considering the manner in which the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, is handling the issue without a precise pronouncement, it appeared that the Federal Government is not ready for any serious commitment to the previous agreement with ASUU.