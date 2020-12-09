From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Barely 24 hours when three suspected armed robbers were burnt to death in Warri, Delta State, a suspected cultist has suffered the same fate in Ughelli area of the state.

The latest victim of jungle justice was set ablaze by irate mob in Ekiugbo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

About three days ago, another suspected cultist was also burnt alive in the same community.

Wednesday’s victim simply identified as Pastor, was said to be a notorious cultist and leader of a hit team of one of the rival cult groups responsible for several killings and armed robberies in Ughelli and environs.

Local sources said the dreaded cultist who had been on the wanted list of both the police, military and local vigilante, was killed after a failed attempt to gun down a member of the community’s vigilante in an alleged retaliatory attack.

“They were about three of them that came with a bike looking for the vigilante member, who I don’t want to mention his name for security reasons. This same boy, after mob set ablaze one of their members, recently (Barger) had declared war against our vigilante.

“When they came to the town, they didn’t find them because they went on patrol. So they decided to trace them to where they are. As they were going, they met on the way. Immediately, Pastor shot three times at the operation but the bullet did not penetrate. At this point they entered their bike and decided to run away.

“But they were chased by both the vigilante and members of the community who has been alerted by the gun shots.

“In the process, one of the vehicle chasing them knocked down the bike and they fell down. At this point they started running on foot, Pastor was caught in the process and before you know it, he was set ablaze along with the bike they came with by the mob,” a source narrated.