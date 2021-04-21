From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Barely 48 hours after a fuel tanker exploded in Oshigbudu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, another tanker loaded with kerosene has reportedly exploded in the area again. It would be recalled that no fewer that 12 people were roasted to death during Sunday's explosion which resulted in the destruction of over 70 shops, houses, vehicles, motorcycles and other property in the area. Daily Sun gathered however that no lives were lost in the latest explosion which happened between 3am to 4:30am on Tuesday but that some houses were burnt. Vice Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, John Ikwulono who confirmed the Tuesday incident to our correspondent in Makurdi lamented the constant fire accident in the area within days. He regretted that while the council was yet to recover from the first incidence, same tanker explosion was recurring again in the same locality. He however expressed joy that what would have again resulted in another colossal damage was averted as people deserted the area shortly before the explosion occurred. Another source from the area disclosed that the conductor of the kerosene tanker was arrested while the driver escaped to an unknown location at the time of filing this report. Contacted, the Corps Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC in Benue, Yakubu Muhammad who confirmed the report said there was no loss of life in the incidence. He noted however that two houses were burnt in the explosion which occured after the driver lost control of the vehicle.