It was an electrifying session at the meeting of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West in Kabba yesterday, as Senator Dino Melaye, pledged that he would work more than the Director General of the Gubernatorial campaign, Musa Wada, towards ensuring victory for the PDP in the election.

Melaye described the APC as a party that requires a collective fight by the people of Kogi State and cautioned that another term in office for Gov. Bello is the beginning of the extinction of Kogi State.

He donated the sum of N7 million to the seven local government areas in the Senatorial District and urged them to boost the campaign of the party in the District.

He also told the candidate of the party in the forthcoming election, Musa Wada to concentrate his efforts on the other senatorial districts, as Kogi West has all it takes to deliver victory for the party.

Explaining why he could not take up the responsibility of being the Director General of the campaign organisation, Senator Dino told the huge audience of party faithful that he acted on a personal decision at the time of the offer, but has since resolved to give maximum commitment to the efforts of the PDP to dislodge Governor Bello from Lugard House in November.

Dino who chided Bello for making him the only project in Kogi West, rather than delivering the dividends of democracy to the people in the zone, described the governor as a ‘focusless’ ruler who was busy chasing shadows instead of substance, only to realise at the eleventh hour that he has embarked on an unprofitable and a misguided misadventure.

He appreciated God and the people of Kogi West for defending him against the ceaseless persecution of Bello and urged the people to remain firm in their rejection of the advances of the governor in the District.

He also appreciated the people for the support he received during the last gubernatorial primary election conducted by the party, stressing that he went into the contest to pursue a vision, and to let people know that Kogi West was not a push over in the political equation of Kogi State.