Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Paulinus Ezeokafor, has described Christmas as a celebration of love of God and humanity and urged Nigerians to make love a central theme in all their actions.

Speaking at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka during an interactive session with journalists, Ezeokafor said God, in his infinite goodness, decided to reconcile man to Himself by sending His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, who, also in love, gave Himself and took human nature to redeem man.

He asked Nigerians to open their hearts for reconciliation with God and their neighbours and also in that spirit of love share what we have with others.

Ezeokafor cautioned Nigerians not to celebrate the Christmas as if it was their last on earth, but be mindful that the New Year comes with its own challenges which must be surmounted too.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in Nigeria as it affects governance and security, cautioning the Federal Government not to mortgage Nigeria’s future with excessive borrowing.