Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A final year student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Elias Samuel, 25, from Department of Religion and Culture, has allegedly committed suicide by drinking sniper.

This is coming barely five weeks after Chukwuemeka Akachi, a 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies of the institution reportedly ended his life after taking two bottles of sniper.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened on Monday, at about 5.30pm, at his residence, off Justina Eze Street, Nsukka town. Chukwuka was supposed to graduate from UNN since 2016 but could not.

His mother, Elias Kate, who spoke with our reporter yesterday, in Nsukka, said: “On Monday when I returned back from work, Chukwuka came out of his room and greeted me and immediately went outside the balcony to stand.

“Few minutes later, he staggered into the house and I was surprised to see him walk like that.

“I asked him what was wrong. What did you take? But he refused to say anything.

“I followed him to his room and started talking to him, but he could not respond. I saw an empty bottle of sniper in his room.

“At this point, I raised the alarm, my other children rushed to the room and we tried to give him red (palm) oil but his teeth was tight.

“We rushed him to Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka, where he was referred to Bishop Shannaha Hospital, where he later died.”

Asked if his son had issues with anybody before his death, the mother of six other children said: “My son was not the talking type, but he was always complaining about issues with his school project and one other course that was holding him back from graduating along with his mates since 2016.

“Each time, he would complain that his mates had gone for service and would wonder why his results could not be computed, that was his major problem.

“Again, he used to complain that since the death of his father in 2015, none of his family members from Ihechi Owa in Arochukwu Local Government of Abia State, is asking about him and his siblings.

Prof. Ugwu Tagbo, Head of Department of Religion and Culture in UNN said he received the news with shock.

“I will find out from his supervisor what was wrong with the project that stopped him from graduating,” he said.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu said the police will investigate the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of the final year student.