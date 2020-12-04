The unexpected death of the Argentine soccer star, Diego Armando Maradona, last week, took the world by storm. As expected, an anthology of inflated platitudes regarding his exploits flowed from all directions. To enjoy such accolades, he was truly a very lucky man.

That Maradona was an icon, an exceptional talent or football genius, was obvious throughout his colorful and controversial career. He dominated the game in his day, no doubt about that. He was the kind of star player who could decide the outcome of games. For these reasons, not to forget his sublime individual skill and charisma, Maradona has secured his place in the annals of the game as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The truth must, however, be said, even in the midst of the mass hysteria and adulation generated by his death. Maradona’s character flaws cut short his greatness, such that we did not see him develop to his full potential as a player. That’s the tragedy of his life.

Another tragedy: Maradona was a cheat. His hand ball goal against England escaped the referee’s eyes and the linesmen too were quiet about it; but that controversial goal that he shamefully called “hand of God” destroyed England and set this player up for greatness. Imagine, if the referee had seen the deliberate hand ball and probably sent him off, Maradona won’t have scored the second goal, adjudged the best ever in any world cup match. That goal also the “goal of the century.”

If the Referee had sent him off, Argentina won’t have won that 1986 World Cup, but Maradona’s genius might still have lifted him to a great pedestal in world soccer. But he probably won’t have been as celebrated he was. However, he was extremely lucky that character did not destroy him at that point, instead, the world inexplicably celebrated, rather than discredit him because his subsequent glorious display, despite the pall of credibility that hung over the World Cup victory of Argentina over the “hand of God” goal.

Of course, he went to Naples in Italy and won lowly rated Napoli their only two league titles till date. During his time in Europe, he was the best and the most influential player. In the 1990 World Cup, he took Argentina to the final again, which showed clearly that Maradona was not a fluke.

Again, character failed him in the 1994 World Cup in Atlanta, USA, when, in the game against Nigeria, he was sent off after he tested positive for banned substances, a performance-enhancing drug! His World Cup career ended in disgrace; the great Maradona fell from grace to grass and he never recovered. Rather than repent, he fell deeper into drugs, and his shameful lifestyle completely wrecked his career.

For a truth, his off-field life might have robbed him of well-deserved multi-million dollar endorsements and other sponsorship deals, but it didn’t diminished the cult following he enjoyed. Although widely considered by many to be the “greatest footballer of all time,” his record, compared to those of other players, does not prove that.

To call Maradona the greatest of all time means he achieved more for club and country than any other player in history. But clearly, that’s not the case. Against Pele, the undisputed king of soccer before Maradona came on the scene, the Argentine didn’t fare better. Pele won three World Cups for Brazil; Maradona won only one in controversial circumstances. Maradona was a league winner for the clubs he played for; so too was Pele. Both dominated their generations.

As for club, Messi and Rolando (CR7) achieved far more for club than Maradona; though neither has won a World Cup for Argentina or Portugal. CR7 and Messi both dominate their era, like Maradona.

As a coach, Maradona didn’t succeed. He didn’t win any trophy, whereas other players like Zinedine Zidane, Franz Beckenbeur, Mario Zagalo, Diedier Deschamps, Frank Ryjkaad and Yohan Cryff won titles. In fact, Beckenbeur, Deschamps and Zagalo won the World Cup as coaches as well. Maradona didn’t.

Players like Ronadinho of Brazil, Ronaldo de Lima, Ronaldo (CR7), Messi and Lewandosky are outstanding, with Messi and CR7 being the two greatest in this era, according to Maradona himself. There are Pirlo, Xavi, Benzema and others who are sensational, too.

For me, if we are to judge purely by their record of performance and talents, I would say Maradona was “one of the greatest” players of all time, but the “greatest of his generation,” just as CR7 and Messi are the undisputed greatest of this era. That would be a fair assessment of Maradona, the eccentric superstar.

Again, Maradona came between two epochs. He launched the era of the “dominant player,” the “game changer,”’ the one player who decides games. He was between Pele and the modern game as represented by Messi and CR7 today. Maradona was the “one-man riot squad,” whose presence on the pitch unsettled opposing teams and caused rival coaches to palpitate all through games.

Having said that, he was truly a great guy who gave a lot to the game. But for his character, he would not have ended the tragic hero he became. Nevertheless, sleep well, Diego! We never saw your best, but what you did was enough to make you one of the denizens of the sport.

– Ladi Ayodeji

•Ayodeji is a pastor, activist, and speaker. You may reach him on 09059243004 (SMS, email or WhatsApp only)