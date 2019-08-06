Gabriel Dike

It was celebration galore for students, parents and management of Ansar-Ud-Deen College (ADC), Isolo, Lagos as an Alumnus of the school paid examination fees for the incoming SS111 students as part of his contributions to the academic growth of his alma mater.

The Alumnus, Dr. Akindele, who graduated from ADC 40 years ago, dropped the bombshell at the 2019 valedictory service/prize giving day for the graduating students and other pupils moving to new classes.

The 2019 graduation ceremony attracted prominent old students such as the former Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof Lateef Husain, Rear Adimral Akindele Timson (retd), represented by his wife Dr. Timson, a member of ADC Education Trust, Alhaja W.A. Adegoke, many old students and parents of the graduating students.

Dr. Akindele, who graced the graduation ceremony but the good news was announced by ADC Principal, Mr. Tajudeen Adebambo, minute after the Alumnus had address the gathering.

Speaking as the special guest at the event, Dr. Akindele congratulated the 42 graduating SS111 students for their academic feat, including their high scores in the 2019 UTME and also recalled how he graduated in 1979.

His words: ‘’Forty years ago, we were the second set of students that sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and only two of us got admitted in 1979.

‘’It is not what you aspire in the university that you will work with. I came out with B.Sc in Agriculture but worked as a banker and now as ICT expert.’’

Soon after he concluded his speech, the ADC principal, Mr. Adebambo announced his surprise package to the incoming SS111 students and the hall erupted with jubilation.

The new Head Boy, Master Lawal Abdul-Qudari, on behalf of the 86 students appreciated the gesture by Dr. Akindele and assured him, the college management and their parents that they will do well in the May/June 2020 WASSCE.

‘’ I promise him and others that the incoming SS111 students will performance excellently well in WASSCE and NECO. I was not expecting this surprise package. When the principal broke the news, I was elated,’’ Qudari stressed.

In her reaction, the new Head Girl, Miss Fakhirah Ibrahim, said she was impressed by Dr. Akindele’s goodwill and urged others to emulate him, stating ‘’I promise to make him proud in the 2020 WASSCE and NECO. When I grow up, I hope to emulate him.’’

Dr. Timson described education as a tool to bring out the best from the students and congratulated the various prize winners for their academic performance. She also commended the teachers for nurturing the graduating students.

She said the history of Ansar-Ud-Deen College is full of success story even as she recalled that Admiral Timson and his mates have continued to support the college.