Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The youth wing of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) on Thursday joined several others to call for immediate release of #RevolutionNow convener, Omowole Sowore, and other detainees that have been granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction.

Chairman, Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN) Northern States Council, Prof. Bashir Adeniyi Omipidan, who stated this on Thursday in Funtua, Katsina State, noted that it is imperative for the Federal Government to obey court orders and release those granted bail, while adding that government can re-arraign those who went against their bail terms or anyone that it has cogent reason to prosecute.

Speaking ahead of ADYAN 2019 Northern State Council Conference and Awards Ceremony billed for Funtua this weekend, the professor of Law tasked Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to enable it guide Nigeria to prosperity.

According to Omipidan, their visit to Medium Security Custodian Center Funtua, was part of Ansar-Ud-Deen programmes across the country to visit the less privileged, share their feeling, show them love and make them feel as vital part of the society.

He said they do help inmates especially those with minor cases by way of paying their fines, providing them with improved medicare, and making it easy for their reintegration back into the society after their jail term.

“ADYAN Northern States Council is not oblivious of the fact that Omoyele Sowore and some other persons are still in detention despite court granting them bail; we call on the Federal Government to arraign those who have not been tried in court, while allowing those who have already been granted bail to go home.

“We are equally not opposed to re-arrest of anyone on bail if there are reasons to suspect that their condition of such bail has been flouted. This should, however, be carried out in accordance with the rule of law. A person remains suspect until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction but as at this moment, Omoyele Sowore is still a suspect who has been granted bail by the court and should be released.

“His counsel, Femi Falana, has asked the Federal Government to release him but the Attorney General of the Federation said the court would determine that.

“We need peace in our country; so we cannot say whoever committed offence should not be dealt with but it should be done within the confines of the law.

“We call on all Nigerians perpetrating violence, evil vices like insecurity, etc to desist before the long arms of the law catch up with them.”

The ADYAN programme include visitation to Federal Correctional Centre and visitation to emir’s palace. There would be lecture by the Director Interfaith Mediation Center, Kaduna, Dr Nurain Ashafa, Jumaat service on Friday, interactive session on topical issues.

On Saturday, there would be awards to deserving members of ADS, to be followed by shura selection of new executives to run the affairs of ADYAN for the next three years.