Akinsola Omidire

Members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Lagos Women Council (LWC) recently held a walk in Lagos. It was held in partnership with PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, Pharmaceutical Division. The walk was to help create awareness of healthy living among its members. This year’s theme was “Healthy nature, healthy people.”

The walk started at Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Secretariat, where members across the state converged. They were dressed in green T-shirts and white skirts with trainers.

The event started with prayers by Alhaji Popoola from Itire branch, just as Alhaja S.A. Animashaun cut the tape to officially declare the walk open.

The procession passed through Church Street, Oshodi Road, Rufai Street, Adeyemi Street, through Ogunoloko to Baderin Street, Mukandasi Street, up to Adesanya Street. Bottles of water were placed by the roadside for members to quench their thirst and rejuvenate them.

Alhaja Animashun charged the women to always walk on a daily basis, adding that such walk was important for healthy living.

She affirmed that, over time, the walk has improved tremendously with the large turnout witnessed at the event.

Her words: “I’m impressed with the turnout today. It shows our members are committed to exercising themselves. Most of them don’t do it, so this is a platform for them to exercise and network because we are like a family.”

State coordinator, LWC, Alhaja Ganeeyat Toluwaloju, noted that the theme for this year was chosen to put their members in good state of mind and stay healthy. She charged them to always relieve stress, for too much stress and thinking depresses the body.

“Aside from exercising, proper check-ups must be done and you must eat boiled and roasted foods, which are better than fried food,” she said.

Also, national sales manager, PT Tempo Scan, Allan D. Sonza, said the synergy was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. He stressed that the synergy, which has been on for five years, got to the higher level this year.

Hear him: “I was impressed with the turnout this year because over 2,000 people participated in the walk. It was awesome.”

He also charged women to always walk as exercise, eat vegetables and live a healthy life. Prizes and cakes were given to various branches that took part in the exercise.