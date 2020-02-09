The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu has called for patriotism among Nigerian to ensure successful fight against criminals in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mba said three more suspects has been arrested in the ongoing mop-up operations by police operatives at the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru Forest, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

He said the suspects were assisting police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

Mba said that investigation had revealed that the arrested suspects were involved in the attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s police escorts.

According to him, they were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways in the country.

“Unfortunately, investigation also reveals that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups.

“They do this by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, illicit drugs and other services.

“To this end; the IGP calls for patriotism among the people, noting that this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won,” he said.

Mba said the police operatives were on the close trail of other fleeing members of the terror groups and their collaborators.

The FPRO said the IGp had expressed appreciation to all and sundry, especially the good people of Birnin-Gwari and environs for their understanding, cooperation and support.

He attributed the successes recorded in the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other heinous crimes in the country to the cooperation of Nigerians. (NAN)