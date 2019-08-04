Omolehin, Sokoto

The Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, youth wing, has called on the Federal Government to step up security measures across the country in ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

It also urged the citizens to avoid instigating themselves with words of war but to continue to be ambassadors of peace.

The group made the call in Sokoto, during its annual Abdulganiy Bello’s Quiz and Qur’anic competition as part of preparatory activities to commemorate this year’s international youth day, with the Theme: Transforming the youth through qualitative education: The Islamic Perspective.

The Chairman, Ansarudeen Youth Association of Nigeria, Northern State Council, Professor Bashiru Adeniyi Omipidan who addressed Journalists at a press conference said that many challenges facing the country need a holistic approach by all stakeholders.

According to him, “When things happen this way and you are helpless, Islam has taught us what to do, resort to one of the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) which includes changing things with your mouth and hands; with the weakest of all faith is to resort to prayers.”

Prof. Omipidan, however, called on the government to step up security across the country as well as calling on the leaders to avoid heating the already heated situation, adding that the task to have a Nigeria free of violence rests ever Nigerians.

According to Prof Omipitan” As respected persons in our respective community, your words are a command to the people, so avoid instigating them with word of war; war won’t do us any good and if Nigeria should go to war again, generations unborn will not forgive you. The task to have a Nigeria free of violence, where everyone can walk and travel any time of the day and night rest on us all.