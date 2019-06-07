Desmond Mgboh, Kano, with agency report

Elder statesman and Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has charged investigators of alleged financial mismanagement of Kano Emirate Council to be objective and impartial in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Reacting to the query issued to the Emir of Kano , Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, on Thursday, by Governor Abdullahu Ganduje, the elder statesman maintained that a query should not be a cause of worry or surprise, as it is a normal process of establishing the truth in any matter.

He urged the emir to go through the content of the allegations against him and provide answers to the issues raised, and said that if someone raises a complaint against one, the correct thing to do is to give the respondent a chance to answer and defend himself.

Alhaji Tanko, who acknowledged that he read of the query in the media, recalled that part of the submissions of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission in their interim report was that the emir was not coperating with their investigation.

Yakasai cautioned that the refusal of the emir to submit himself to the Commission’s investigation would certainly not be helpful in this case as silence, both in Common Law and in Islam; is deemed as consent.

The elder statesman also dismissed suggestions that the emir of Kano should resign at this stage.

He said it would surely not solve the problem as the accusations levelled against the emir would still be there; even if he were longer as emir of Kano.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the emir’s suspension, after its probe of the emirate; before it was split into five by the House of Assembly.

The Commission said it discovered that N3.4 billion was misspent under Sanusi. The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Ganduje’s administration had stripped Sanusi of the control of 34 local government areas; after splitting the emirate into five.

Ganduje is believed to be getting back at Sanusi; who reportedly worked against his re-election.

The governor had denied the allegation, and said his actions were in the interest of the people.