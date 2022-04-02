Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time leading scorer as he helped his side edge past the Brooklyn Nets 120-119.

The Greek scored 44 points to take him past Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 14,211 points.

Antetokounmpo scored a three-pointer to tie the match and force overtime, before sinking the tie-breaking free throws with three seconds remaining.

“I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs,” the 27-year-old said.

“I’m changing the narrative.”

Antetokounmpo also registered 14 rebounds and six assists as the Bucks claimed their 12th win in 15 games. Jrue Holiday scored 19 points and Khris Middleton 16 for the defending NBA champions.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz ended their five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.