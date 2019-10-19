Eric Teniola

PASTOR Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, Erudite Scholar, Energy Expert and Entrepreneur is not new to excellence. You can say that by the grace of God, excellence has defined his life since his youth till now, a checkered career in the academia, business and government that has spanned 40 years. Remarkably, In 2007 our Adegbulugbe was acknowledged globally as a Contributor to Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change (IPPC) Assessment Reports which won for the IPCC the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize along with US Vice President Al Gore.

Born at Ibadan on the 2nd of April,1955, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe whose parents hails from Ondo town in Ondo state had his secondary education at Loyola College where he passed with Distinction.He then moved on to the University of Ife now OAU where he studied Electrical / Electronic Engineering and he graduated with B.sc (Hon) in Electrical Engineering (First Class) with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0 June 1976. For his postgraduate education, he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, Mass: U.S.A. and obtained a D.SC. in Nuclear Materials Engineering, minor program in Energy Planning and Management in June 1981. Other courses attended include Electric System Expansion Planning Course, Brookhaven National Laboratory, U.S.A -1982,Energy Planning and Management Course, Brookhaven National Laboratory, U.S.A – 1983, and International Human Resources Development Corporation, Boston Massachusetts–International Gas Business Management Certificate Program, 2006 .

HIS WORKING CAREER

After his first job as Pupil Engineer, at NEPA now PHCN in 1976-1977,he moved over to the academic arena as Graduate Assistant, later Senior Research Lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University Center for Energy Research& Development from 1977 where he not only rose to become a Professor of Energy Economic and Planning but also became the Director / Chief Executive for a record of 13 years. He was a more sought after Academic all over the world for his profound intellectual contributions in the area of Energy policy and planning and Climate change. He was on several national and international assignments .He was a member and Chairman Sub-Committee on Information Technology, Expert Group on Technology Transfer (EGTT), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Bonn, Germany, 2001-2004.Member, Scientific Advisory Panel, RISO National Laboratory, UNEP Collaborating Centre for Energy and Environment, Denmark, 2000-present.Lead Author; Special Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Report on CO2 Capture and Storage, WMO and UNEP, 2002-present.Coordinating Lead Author on Energy Supply, Fourth Technical Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), WMO and UNEP, 2004-present.Lead Author on Energy Efficiency, Third Technical Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), WMO and UNEP, 2000.Member, Energy Committee, World Federation of Engineering Organisation (WFEO).1990-1992.Member of Various Review Teams, GHG Inventory from the Energy Sector of USA, UK, Latvia, Ireland, Bulgaria, UNFCCC .2000-2003.Consultant, Energy Sector Management Programme (ESMAP) Study for Nigeria; World Bank 1993. He also served as Consultant, Energy and Environment Interaction in Nigeria; African Development Bank, 1996,Project Coordinator, Energy Master-Plan for Development – Nigeria; EEC/EDF funded project, 1989-1993,Principal Investigator, Sectoral Perspective Studies on Energy and Hydrocarbon Resources; National Planning Commission, 1992,Consultant, Development of Forecasting Methodology for Petroleum Products; NNPC, 1988, Consultant, Energy Audit Study for Kaduna and Warri Refineries; NNPC, 1989,Principal Investigator, Assessment of Energy Issues and Strategic Agenda in West and Central Africa; World Energy Council, 1992,Principal Investigator, Long-Term Energy Scenario for Nigeria, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, California USA., 1990,Consultant, Nigeria First Communication to the UNFCCC; Federal Ministry of Environment, 1998-2000,Project Director, Greenhouse Gases Emission Reduction in Nigeria: He also served as a Member, Expert Group on Technology transfer (EGTT), United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Bonn, Germany, 2001 – 2004,Member, Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Review of the Draft National Energy Policy 2002,Member, Ogun State Technical Committee on Oil, Energy and Mineral Resources 2003 – 2007 , ,Member, Nigeria Delegation/Negotiation Team to Conference of the Parties (COP) 7, 8 & 9, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 1999-2002 ,Member, Technical Advisory Committee, Energy Commission of Nigeria 1992-2000, 2000-present ,Member, Nigeria National Committee, World Energy Council from 1994.

Prof Adegbulugbe has also been involved in the development of universities at the highest governing level. He served as Member, Governing Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, 1997 – 1999, Member Governing council of the University of Abuja 2012-2015, member Board of Trustees,Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU),Arakeji,and Member Federal Government Visitation Panel to Federal Polytechnic, 2013

SERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY

At a time the nation was frantically searching for solutions to challenges in the Power sector, President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005 appointed him as Presidential Adviser on Energy Matters and also Chairman,Gas to Power Project, a World Bank project designed to prepare a workable interface between the Power and the Oil and gas sectors. The Obasanjo Administration realized the need for the development of gas to drive the Power sector as a way of solving the Energy problem and Adegbulugbe came to the rescue with series of policy initiatives that would have made Gas available for the power turbines which Nigeria invested billions of dollars in bringing to Nigeria.

In addition to his position as Special Adviser to the President,Prof Adegbulugbe was from 2005- 2007 a Member, Economic Management Team,Member of Presidential Council on Mambilla Hydro Project,Alternate Chairman, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority,Chairman, National Multi-sectoral Energy Access Committee.

At a conference on Energy Access for Ecowas in Gambia,he was elected as the Chairman, ECOWAS Regional Multi-sectorial Committee on Energy Access after a powerful presentation on how to empower the rural communities for economic development using small scale energy support through renewable energy. Perhaps it needs to the echoed at this stage his strident effort to bring back to life of the then moribund Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission which he saw as a veritable source of coordinating efforts to use nuclear reactors for power generation for the country.To him as a Nuclear expert, Atomic Energy also offers a good source of power inspite of fears over its possible negative uses. He also led the Nigerian Delegation to the International Atomic Energy Agency conference in 2006 where Nigeria was accepted back into the fold.

A SUCCESSFUL ENTREPRENEUR- MATCHING THEORY WITH PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS

A man always seeking for creative solutions to Nigeria’s challenges, Adegbulugbe was not satisfied as an academic professing theoretical solutions to the energy conundrum Nigeria found itself, so he sought for an opportunity where his ideas on climate change and zero gas flares in the oil and gas sector could be implemented. Providence brought him an opportunity through the decision of the Federal Government to implement a pilot project of theWorld Bank propelled small scale gas utilization project, where by Green Energy International Ltd, of which he was prime mover was granted the Operatorship of the Otakikpo field in OML 11, based in River state, to practically implement a zero gas flare field whereby all products in the value chain particularly gas will be utilized for gas to power and Liquified Petroleum Gas( LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas.The field under 24 months was into production of 6000 barrels of oil per day,a feat which is a record in the industry. That small asset is becoming a reference point in marginal field operations with its recently approved 1million capacity onshore terminal, 40,000 barrels per day processing facility and 20km export pipeline, among other projects .

Other companies founded or cofounded by , Adegbulugbe includes Tripple E system Associates Ltd,Founder,Heptagon Ventures Ltd,Amazing Grace Ltd etc

SERVICE IN THE LORDS VINEYARD

After his service to the nation,Prof Adegbulugbe, for many years as a part time Pastor of the CAC, has been engaged fully in the service of God as a Full time Pastor in the Christ Apostolic Church in Abuja at the District headquarters before his present posting as the Senior Pastor, CAC All saints Chapel Abuja. Recently , Pastor Adegbulugbe was elevated to the position of District Superintendent to over see over 10 parishes of the Church.He sees his service to God as a his own thanksgiving for the amazing grace he has enjoyed from God Almighty.He has continued to use the pulpit as a platform to win souls for Christ through leadership by example and incisive sermons.