Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has voiced support for Nigerian protesters and Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, declaring that he’s “ashamed” of his country’s government following the killings of anti-police demonstrators in Lagos.

The shootings Tuesday night caused an unknown number of deaths and injuries, and sparked global outrage. Protesters stayed on the streets yesterday, breaking the government curfew.

“The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous,” Joshua wrote on Twitter early yesterday. “All because of people saying they want to live in peace?”

“Change will happen! It’s time,” he said.

There were reports of gunfire across Lagos. Demonstrations and gunfire were also reported in several other Nigerian cities, including the capital city, Abuja.