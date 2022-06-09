Anthony Joshua has confirmed that former Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year, Robert Garcia will be working alongside Angel Fernandez ahead of preparation for his contest against Usyk.

Garcia – the brother of four-division world champion Mikey Garcia – revealed he is not the only person Joshua has added to his team in his bid to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

On his YouTube show Robert Garcia Unfiltered, Garcia said: “A lot of fighters, they come off a loss – like probably after the Andy Ruiz Jr fight – they come off a loss thinking that was never going to happen.

“So it affected him, it affected him mentally.

“He probably thought, ‘Maybe that’s the end of my career, maybe that’s it,’ so he had a lot of things going on in his mind.

“I think that’s one of the most important things that affected Anthony and that’s what I’m here to change – me and Angel and other help that he’s got.

“He’s created a team of not only me and Angel teaming up, preparing the game plan and training him with the right strategy or the right sparring partners to go out and perform.

“He hired other people that are also very smart. Not boxing trainers, just different people that could help with the way he’s thinking.

“Somebody that’s with him, thinking positive with him. Everybody around him is positive.

“Everybody around him is pushing him to his limits, to what he was doing before he lost his first fight.

“He needs to know and believe that he’s still as good, or he’s going to be even better than he was before he became champion for the first time, when he went out there and was knocking everybody out.”

