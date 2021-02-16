Anthony Joshua has teased he might join WWE once his boxing career is over in a recent interview.

In an interview with Alternative Sport, the boxer from Watford expressed some interest in working with WWE in the near future.

When asked if Joshua is a better UFC fighter or WWE wrestler, the boxer was further asked what his options are post-boxing.

“I’m gonna do WWE, because that’s what Muhammad Ali done,” said Joshua, “So I’m gonna do WWE.”

When imagining his entrance theme song, Joshua toyed with two options – either Stormzy’s ‘Shut Up’, or the Scarface soundtrack ‘Push It to the Limit’. He then suggested it could be a mix of the two tracks along with ‘Wiley Flow’ by Stormzy and Wiley’s ‘Eskimo Dance’.

Ali made a few appearances in WWE including a legendary fight with Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki at the War of the Worlds in Tokyo back in 1976.

He was a Wrestlemania 1 special guest referee which pitted Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

While Ali is among the prominently known boxers who later transitioned to wrestling, he is not the only star.

More recently, Tyson Fury partook in a 2019 WWE match as part of the Crown Jewel event in Saudia Arabia.