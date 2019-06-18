Anthony Joshua has praised Tyson Fury for his win over Tom Schwarz, but made some subtle criticisms of him at the same time.

Fury was untroubled as he stopped his overmatched German foe in the second round of their fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

AJ meanwhile was recently dethroned as unified champion, losing his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this month.

However, in the aftermath of the shock defeat, he has far from hidden away and spoke while playing table tennis with friends on Monday.

When asked about Fury’s win, Joshua said: “He done what he had to.

“I could talk s***, but he done what he had to, well played to him. I wanna go back to fighting some easy opponents!”