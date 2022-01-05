Anthony Joshua is well down the WBA rankings, topped by their current number one, Daniel Dubois.

Joshua is now at number five following his defeat to the governing body’s new champion, Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian holds the IBF and WBO belts as well as the WBA strap, and is on course to take on the former champion in the early part of 2022.

Usyk – should he win – is then expected to set up an undisputed clash with WBC champion Tyson Fury, but then Dubois is likely to have the chance to fight for the belt.

Dubois lost to Joe Joyce in a blow to his momentum back in 2020 but delivered two impressive performances last year, beating Bogdan Dinu and then Joe Cusumano.

In behind him is Michael Hunter, and third goes to Robert Helenius, with the young Finlander linked to a non-title fight with Fury. Fury’s younger brother Hughie is in fourth, ahead of Joshua.

Deontay Wilder, who looks set to stay in boxing after a strong showing against Tyson Fury in October is at six, and two other former champions, Andy Ruiz Jr and Jospeh Parker, are in 11th and 14th respectively.