Anthony Joshua looks set to return against unbeaten heavyweight Demsey McKean in April, according to reports.

Joshua last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, as the Briton failed to regain the world titles that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021.

Joshua, 33, had been rumoured to face old rival Dillian Whyte next, but Talksport and Fight Disciples have now reported that McKean is the likeliest next opponent for “AJ”.

Australian McKean is undefeated at 22-0, with 14 of his wins having come via knockout. Most recently the 32-year-old stopped Patrick Korte in the third round in October.

That victory saw McKean claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Joshua is seeking a first win since December 2020, when he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in Round 9.

Joshua then suffered back-to-back losses to Usyk, which marked the second and third defeats of the Briton’s professional career. Andy Ruiz Jr stopped AJ in June 2019 for a first pro loss, before he avenged the defeat by outpointing the Mexican-American at the end of that year.

Joshua vs McKean could reportedly take place in April, after AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn said the ‘ultimate 2023’ for his fighter would entail three fights, with a clash against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder ‘nailed on’.