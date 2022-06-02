Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly been pushed back until mid-August.

The Brit is set to face Usyk for a second time this year after losing his unified heavyweight titles when they last collided back in September.

A rematch between the pair was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia on July 23, but The Telegraph are now reporting that it has been delayed until mid-August due to a dispute surrounding broadcast rights.

Sky has secured a deal with Joshua to show his date of destiny with Usyk on their Box Office platform in the UK, while DAZN – promoter Eddie Hearn’s exclusive broadcast partner – are taking the international rights.

The report states that an extra two or three weeks will be required to iron out the existing issues concerning the broadcast deals.

However, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk has told Planet Sport that he is yet to hear of plans to delay the rematch.

Krassyuk branded the report ‘internet rumours’ while insisting the delay had ‘never been discussed’.

It is believed the return bout will still be staged out in the Middle East, where Joshua previously reclaimed his unified crown against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

The delay would allow him more time to gel with new trainer Robert Garcia amid reports claiming he has joined forces with the Mexican-American.

Additional time is also understood to be required to create a purpose-built stadium in Saudi Arabia fitted with air conditioning, an essential given the searing temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

Hearn revealed in an interview with iFL TV this week that while his proposed date of July 23 was not guaranteed, an official announcement confirming the rematch is on the horizon.

‘When you question about will there be a delay? If there is, you’re talking about two weeks and it’s for no other reason than time and making sure we can promote the fight in the right way,’ he said.

