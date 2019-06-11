Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

ScoRes of protesters grounded activities at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, yesterday.

They demanded that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, should not contest the November governorship election in the state.

The protesters displayed posters bearing various inscriptions like ‘second term ticket is death sentence for workers in Kogi, ‘‘We demand freedom from the diabolic and wicked GYB, ‘Presidency, save Kogi from Bello’, Bello, stop giving guns to our youths’, GYB, where is our money’, ‘give us direct primaries’, ‘Buhari, please stop Bello’, among others.

The protesters also enumerated the sins of the governor.

However, tragedy was averted shortly after the protesters departed the secretariat as Bello’s men, armed to the teeth in their numbers stormed the secretariat with police patrol vans and other unmarked cars, threatening to unleash mayhem on anybody protesting against the governor.

While ordering the security details attached to the ruling party’s national secretariat to caution any further anti -Bello protest

One of the governor’s loyalists warned: “We have delivered our message and we won’t make noise about it any longer until we kill one or two of the protesters and no one will tell them to stop protesting here.

“Nobody can stop Governor Bello’s re-election. All those opportunists that voted for Atiku Abubakar during presidential elections are now coming back to decide who will be the governor of Kogi. Why are they protesting in Abuja instead of coming to the state’’ he asked rhetorically.