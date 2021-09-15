From Fred Itua, Abuja

Key youth leaders drawn from the six geopolitical regions of Nigeria have raised the alarm over a planned nationwide protest against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Wednesday, the ethnic leaders warned that the protest is being planned in order to force President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele.

The Presidents of the Middle Belt Youth Council, Meliga Godwin; Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Nwada Igbo Chiamaka; Oduduwa Youth Assembly, Opedu Oluwadamilola; and representative of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Kabiru Yusuf, among others, have asked security agents to go after those behind the move.

They said that the planned action is a treasonable offence that must not be allowed to occur at a time the country is grappling with many challenges.

The joint statement issued by the leaders read:

‘We must also state that we are aware of mobilisation moves going on in Abuja for the 29th – 30th September 2021 protests. This protest is targeted at disrupting the activities of the CBN on Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th leading to Friday 1st October public holidays to mark the Independence anniversary.

‘The belief is that this disruption would be enormous to bring the economy down, crash it completely and thereby put the President under pressure to sack the CBN Governor.

‘This with other moves including the multiple press conferences, the court action and other economic sabotage moves will lead to the collapse of the economy and the eventual sack of the CBN Governor.

‘It is our view that these series of actions are indeed treasonable. Any move, political or otherwise that is targeted at ensuring the collapse of the Nigerian economy would have completely jeopardised the economic agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government.

‘We have therefore come out publicly to dissociate ourselves and the council from these activities being undertaken by these unpatriotic, greedy and over-ambitious elements.

‘It was our deduction that these activities are being sponsored by those who are against the Buhari government’s growing success and someone in the government who is interested in the 2023 Presidential election.

‘We, therefore, call on all security agencies to immediately investigate these acts of economic sabotage with a view to nipping it in the bud as the economic implications of their acts to the country could be grave, extend beyond their imagination and has capacity for a conflagration of an unimaginable magnitude capable of leading to a massive breakdown of law and order.’

