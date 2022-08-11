From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A large crowd of pro-family campaigners have taken to the streets of Enugu, the Coal City, protesting attempt by the National Assembly working in consonance with some foreign interests, to introduce comprehensive sexuality education in Nigerian schools.

This is as the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, Thursday, said the effort will be fruitless.

Ubosi said that “A Bill for an Act to introduce preventive measures and teachings of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SG-BV) into the school curriculum as a compulsory subject for all secondary schools in Nigeria,” currently at second reading in the House of Representatives was against Nigerian culture.

He spoke when parents and concerned citizens under the platform of Civil Society Organisations against Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Nigeria schools marched to the assembly complex in Enugu. Some the groups were Happy Home Foundation, women and youth organisations of the Catholic Church, Enugu, and Federation of Muslim Women Nigeria (FOWAN).

The speaker assured them that he would mobilise his colleagues at the Conference of Speakers to ensure that the bill failed woefully in during constitutional amendments.

He said: “This kind of bill came up during my first tenure in 2016. What is there is that inside the same bill, you won’t see what is there from the outside but inside, you will see their plot to manipulate. So, we had done it before and we shall do it again.

“As financial secretary of conference of speakers, I will bring it up. We have culture and we shall go by our culture. So, be rest assured that the Enugu State House of Assembly will always stand by the women and their demands. You are our mothers.

“On your prayer that we ensure that this bill is ignored, please, consider it done.

The bill is dead on arrival.”

Coordinator of the group, Dr. Regina Akosa, said they were opposed to comprehensive sexuality education in schools because of its moral decadence.

She noted that investigations have shown that such books as Basic Sciences for Primary 5 and 6; JSS1-3 Basic Sciences, have diagrams of female and male reproductive organs and texts describing the organs.

She added that this was why children nowadays would always want to experiment and practice what they learnt in the classrooms after school time.

“One cannot use violence to prevent violence. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is outright pornography and as such, promotes violence against the innocence of our children, using explicit and inappropriate images and languages to expose children to sexual themes,” Akosa stated.